Avengers: Doomsday – Hayley Atwell Is Reportedly In Talks To Return

Marvel Studios continues to play it extremely safe as Hayley Atwell is the latest familiar face reportedly in talks to return for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios did not take 2023 and underperforming very well, apparently, because they are doing what most studios do when that happens; regressing. The MCU was once seen as too big to fail, and several films underperformed both critically and commercially enough to be considered failures. That, combined with the oversaturation of Disney+ with the television shows, seems to indicate some radical changes are happening behind the scenes. Nowhere is that more apparent than in Avengers: Doomsday, as more and more familiar faces are starting to appear. We got news yesterday that yet another one is in talks to reprise a role. Deadline is reporting that Hayley Atwell is in talks to return as Agent Carter in the next Avengers film.

Avengers: Doomsday Is Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward

Over the summer, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on and they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time. In December, it was announced that Chris Evans would reportedly have some sort of role in the film as well, but it was unclear what kind of role he would have. Avengers: Doomsday is set to start production this spring and will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026.

