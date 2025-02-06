Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Bad Boy, Ke Huy Quan, lili reinhart

Ke Huy Quan And Lili Reinhart Starring In Horror Film Together

Ke Huy Quan and Lili Reinhart have been cast in a new horror thriller, Bad Boy, which has an interesting hook.

Article Summary Ke Huy Quan and Lili Reinhart star in intriguing horror film Bad Boy with a unique twist.

Directed by Jacob Chase, the film offers a fresh perspective of horror through the eyes of a dog.

Bad Boy is a suspenseful tale of a dog's loyalty, aiming to make the canine a horror hero.

With an unusual storyline and talented cast, this horror thriller promises originality and excitement.

Ke Huy Quan and Lili Reinhart are set to topline a new horror film titled Bad Boy. The film will hail from the producers of Longlegs and M3gan, Dave Caplan, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath. Jacob Chase (Come Play, The Girl In The Woods) will direct from a script by Travis Braun. The hook for this one is interesting, as Deadline reports the film will be about a woman escaping a serial killer through the eyes of his dog. How that works, I don't know, but I will give them props for being original, as I cannot remember a thriller that has done that before.

Ke Huy Quan As We Are Not Used To Seeing Him

Here is the official synopsis released: "Gary is a good boy who loves his new owner, Cameron (Ke Huy Quan). He gets treats and belly rubs, and life is great. Gary isn't allowed in the basement, though. And even if he was, he can't unlock doors. But there's a girl (Lili Reinhart) in the basement. And she can't come out to play. Gary doesn't know it, but he's her only chance."

Chase had this to say about making the film: "I love dogs. More than people. And I'm tired of seeing horror movies where the dog is the first one to die! They're not just pets, they're our best friends, and I believe it's time for a horror film where the dog is the hero. Bad Boy is about loyalty, instinct, and the incredible bond between humans and dogs. It's going to be a highly original, grounded, deeply suspenseful fresh take on a horror thriller. And I'm thrilled to collaborate with Ke Huy Quan and Lili Reinhart on two roles unlike anything they've played before."

I mean, sure, why not? This does seem different, that is for sure, and both of those leads are great. Consider me in on this one. The more roles we can give Quan, the better.

