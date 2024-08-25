Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: bad boys, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, film, melanie liburd, sony pictures, will smith

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Star on Her Screen Test with Will Smith

Bad Boys: Ride or Die star Melanie Liburd discusses what it was like to work with Will Smith along with her positive screen test experience.

The fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise became another hit for the long-running film series, with its cast, director, and producers each expressing interest in keeping the ball rolling. This, of course, is largely due to the palpable chemistry between its primary stars, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. While recently discussing the latest entry (to align with its recent release via digital), one of the film's newest stars shared her thoughts on what Smith brings to the franchise.

On working with Smith for the newest installment of the Bad Boys franchise, star Melanie Liburd tells Screen Rant, "What was so lovely about working with Will is I remember doing this screen test. It was just like a chemistry test. So I flew to Atlanta, and we sat in a room together, and it was just like sitting with a really sweet, lovely [actor]. I was like, 'Oh, okay.' Absolutely lovely. I think Will's so open in that way that he made it an absolute joy." Liburd then praised the overall energy of the script and its cast, telling the site, "Everyone relaxed, and we were just about the characters, and the way it was written was so beautiful. So it was an easy kind of thing to do for me. I just enjoyed it."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Official Cast and Plot Summary

Bad Boys: Ride or Die official plot summary: The world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy, but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run.

The film stars Smith, Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Liburd, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, and Joe Pantoliano.

Sony's well-received flick Bad Boys: Ride or Die is available to purchase or rent via Digital, now.

