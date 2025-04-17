Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina, From The World of John Wick: Ballerina

Ballerina: Lionsgate Released A Crowded New Poster & A BTS Sneak Peek

Lionsgate released a new Ballerina poster, which is very crowded because of the large and impressive cast, and a short BTS sneak peek of Ana de Armas kicking ass.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils a crowded new poster for Ballerina, showcasing its impressive cast and connection to John Wick.

A BTS sneak peek highlights Ana de Armas in action, teasing intense scenes in the upcoming Ballerina film.

Ballerina is the first big-screen John Wick spin-off, leading a new wave of expanded universe films.

Director Len Wiseman helms Ballerina, with a screenplay by Shay Hatten and Emerald Fennell, set for June 2025 release.

We found out that there is a whole lot of John Wick in the works earlier this month at CinemaCon, but there is also more John Wick right around the corner. We have another spin-off film in the works, a prequel animated film, and John Wick 5 all in development, but Ballerina is the first out of the gate. Lionsgate must have a ton of faith in this movie because they are greenlighting even more John Wick stuff left and right, even though The Continental show didn't do well. It almost seemed like the show was phoned in a bit, they thought they could get by on IP alone, and realized that fans of this series got quality material from the first minute of the first film, and they weren't about to accept anything less. Maybe that's why the wait for Ballerina hasn't felt that bad, because they went back to make the film better, and there's nothing wrong with that.

The new poster above looks incredibly busy, which is a massive step down from the teaser poster. Ballerina has a large and impressive cast, so putting them on the poster makes sense, but this is very messy on a visual level. We also got a new behind-the-scenes sneek peak and we get to see star Ana de Armas kick a grown man's ass.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014, where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning, because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with, on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released: "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

