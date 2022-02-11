Barbie: Simu Liu Signs On for Live-Action Film

Barbie's live-action film is becoming the event picture of some time. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, and now Simu Liu is joining director Greta Gerwig for the film, which was written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Read all that again. My god, this is the hipster cast of the decade for a film so big. On a daily basis, I sit back now and try to figure out how they are assembling this creative team for this. Deadline had the news of Liu's casting.

Barbie With An Indie Slant To It? Sign Me Up All Day

Here is exactly what Robbie said about the film in a Vogue interview not too long ago: "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it," she explained. "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't…'" Honestly, Mattel should be jumping around popping champagne bottles daily after all these announcements. When they first sat down and decided to make a Barbie film, I am sure they had this creative team written down as a pipe dream. But hey: they got a dream team here, and that is to be commended; no doubt that is a testament to how respected Gerwig and Robbie are that they snagged Gosling. And now a powerhouse like Ferrera? Someone as in demand as Liu? Man, this might be the event pic of the year when it comes out.

To see this caliber of creators jump on a chance to do an IP property is cool to me. Think about how positive a film this will be for young girls and women to watch now, instead of basically a glorified toy commercial. This is a reason to be excited about this film, and I think a lot of people will be now.