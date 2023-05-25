Barbie: Time For An Existential Crisis In The New Trailer And Images We have a new trailer and images for Barbie that asks the question that triggers many existential crises; "you guys ever think about dying?"

July looks like it will be so much fun at the movies, and one of those films that looks like it will be a ton of fun is Barbie. If you had asked anyone if a Barbie movie would be on the top of many people's "most anticipated" lists, you'd think they were insane, but ever since the script for this one hit, all we have heard is how good said script is. Then the cast started coming in, the memes, and here we are. We got a new Barbie trailer today asking the important question, "you guys ever think about dying?" and taking the concept of 'flat feet' to a whole new level. Along with the new trailer, we also got a bunch of new images that show off some of the awesome-looking sets and those costumes that we'll see all over the place this October.

This appears to be, more or less, the same script that we saw back in April during the CinemaCon presentation. It also gives a much better idea of what kind of movie we are in for, and "existential crisis" is certainly one way of putting it. I also really love that line about how ideas live forever because it's true. There is a certain generation of people who are losing their damn minds over the costumes and some of the details in this film. There is a lot of competition in July between Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Oppenheimer; there aren't any sure things when it comes to this summer. However, if there was something that has a ton of really good press behind it, it's this film.

Barbie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken.

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) comes Barbie, starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (Bombshell, I, Tonya) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Half Nelson) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (End of Watch, the How to Train Your Dragon films), Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Yesterday), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Juno), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War, 65), Issa Rae (The Photograph, Insecure), Rhea Perlman (I'll See You in My Dreams, Matilda), and Will Ferrell (the Anchorman films, Talladega Nights). The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), Emma Mackey (Emily, Sex Education), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation, Transparent), Alexandra Shipp (the X-Men films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami, Peaky Blinders), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Emma), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo, Jerk), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (The Queen). Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, The Squid and the Whale), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film's producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman (Marriage Story, Gravity), Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive producers. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023, and beginning internationally on July 19, 2023.

