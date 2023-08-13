Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: barbie, Last Voyage of the Demeter, tmnt, Weekend Box Office

Barbie Wins Yet Again, Demeter Bombs At Weekend Box Office

Barbie wins again. This time, the Weekend Box Office champ took down that pesky Dracula and The Last Voyage of The Demeter.

Barbie has now completed a fourth straight victory at the weekend box office. Greta Gerwig's film added another $33.7 million this weekend, bringing its domestic total up to $526 million. That puts it only about $50 million or so behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the top domestic earner for 2023, and it will pass it in the next couple of weeks. Worldwide, the running tally is at $1.1 billion, with still another $200 million to go to be tops in the world for 2023. The legs it has, though, it is still within range. Its first real challenge could be this week domestically, however.

Barbie Sinks The Demeter

Barbie and Oppenheimer once again were numbers one and two, with the latter scoring another $18.8 million. $5.5 million of that came from IMAX screens, where the film is holed up and making bank. $75 million of its domestic gross is from those screens, the highest ever for a Nolan film and fourth highest all-time. Build more big screens and theaters. Third place saw Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hold strong with a dip of only -44% for another $15.7 million added to its tally. Fourth place goes to The Meg 2: The Trench with $12.7 million, a bit steeper drop than most thought. And in fifth place, and dead on arrival, was The Last Voyage of the Demeter. The horror film opened with a disappointing $6.5 million. This one can be chalked up to a bad release date and terrible marketing. Most didn't know the movie existed, and the ones that did were confused by what it was actually about. A rare complete miss for this summer.

The box office top five for the weekend of August 11th

Barbie- $33.7 million Oppenheimer- $18.8 million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem- $15.7 million The Meg 2: The Trench- $12.7 million The Last Voyage of the Demeter- $6.5 million

Next week, an actual challenge to Barbie's throne. After moving out of June, raunchy dog comedy Strays opens wide, as well as the latest entry in the DC Universe, Blue Beetle. Two very different films, but both have a shot at dethroning Barbie. I think they both open in the high teens/low twenties. Will that be enough to take number one, though? I think yes. Which one? It's a toss-up, but I will say Blue Beetle. Never underestimate people's love of dogs, though.

