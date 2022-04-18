Batman: Josh Brolin Reflects on Losing DCEU Role to Ben Affleck

If there's anyone who's familiar with tentpole comic book blockbusters, it's Josh Brolin, having played not only playing DC's Jonah Hex in the 2010 film of the same name but also lending his voice to the galactic threat of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Cable in 2018's Deadpool 2. One role did allude him as he revealed telling Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz as the DC Extended Universe's Batman, which went to Ben Affleck for Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and its 2017 sequel Justice League.

Josh Brolin on Losing Batman to Ben Affleck

"It would have been the older, the more raspy, for lack of a better word," Brolin said. "That was [Zack's] decision; that wasn't my decision. Honestly, that would have been a fun deal, and maybe I'll do it when I'm 80." The actor is coming off the Denis Villeneuve theatrical adaptation of Dune in 2021 opposite stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac. Filming of the sequel will be underway for Warner Bros, currently in pre-production. He also currently stars in the Amazon Prime Video supernatural Western series Outer Range.

Brolin's last appearance in the MCU lending his voice reprising his role as Thanos in the animated series What If… that explored what if T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) became Starlord revealing that the "Mad Titan" joined the Ravagers in the altered Guardians of the Galaxy timeline. As Cable, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool made a meta-reference to his Marvel Studios counterpart, saying "Zip it, Thanos!" during one of their many interactions. During the time of the film's release, Disney hadn't officially acquired 20th Century Fox yet, which owned screen rights to Marvel's X-Men characters at the time. Outer Range is available to stream on Prime Video.