BC Exclusive: Check Out A Clip From New Horror Film Bag Of Lies

We have an exclusive clip from upcoming horror film Bag Of Lies for you today. Indie horror fans should check it out.

Bag Of Lies features a cast of rising stars, releasing March 29th.

David Andrew James directs the film with a chilling magical storyline.

Epic Pictures to follow the theatrical release with a digital launch.

Bag Of Lies is a new horror film on the way from Dread and Epic Pictures, hitting select theaters on March 29th, with a digital release to follow on April 2nd. Directed by David Andrew James, it stars Patrick Taft (Baby Steps, Wildfire), Brandi Botkin (Zero Percent, St. Gabriel), John Wells (Supernatural Assassins, I Can), Madison Pullins (The Kiss List), and Terry Tocantins (Red Is the Color of, Ally McBeal). Today, BC is thrilled to share an exclusive film clip with you. The logline is: "How far would you go for the one you love? Desperate to save his dying wife, Matt turns to The Bag, an ancient relic with dark magic. The cure demands a chilling ritual and strict rules. As his wife heals, Matt's sanity unravels, facing terrifying consequences."

Bag Of Lies Dropping Soon

"My producing team and I are thrilled to have our film making its debut within one year of shooting the project," says director David Andrew James. "We couldn't have found a better cast and crew to collaborate with, and we're grateful for the opportunity from Epic to make a film that packs as much of an emotional punch as it does a chilling one." Epic Pictures Group CEO Patrick Ewald adds, "Working with the team behind Bag of Lies was an absolute thrill. Director David James brought his macabre expertise to the table and together we conjured terror that will haunt audiences."

As campy as it may come off when reading it, something about that concept chills me. As the quality of indie horror keeps growing, it is fun to look to a film like Bag Of Lies for original concepts and more daring choices. Mainstream horror is falling into the trap of sequels, remakes, and blah-ness so far this year. That is troubling, and it is nice to know we still have indie horror there to pick us up.

Bag Of Lies opens in select theaters on March 29th and will debut on digital services on April 2nd.

