Penitentia: Check out a BC Exclusive Clip From the June 18th Film

Get a look at an exclusive clip from upcoming crime thriller Penitentia, which will release digitally on June 18th.

Article Summary Exclusive clip from Penitentia, a new crime thriller releasing June 18th.

Features Glenn Stanton and Kate Flanagan; directed by Chris Lawing.

Chris Lawing's film honors his father, a civil rights attorney and ACLU leader.

Preorder available, with the film set to explore a lawyer's battle for justice.

Penitentia is a new crime thriller starring Glenn Stanton, Rusty Schwimmer, Chris Bylsma, Kate Flanagan, Nigel Vonas, and Natasha Coppola-Shalom. It is written and directed by Chris Lawing. This legal drama is inspired by Lawing's father, who was a prominent attorney from Wichita, Kansas. Jim was a member of the national board of directors for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and an active leader in the ACLU of Kansas. To recognize his career as a civil rights warrior, the ACLU of Kansas created the Jim Lawing Award in 2016 to honor defenders of the Constitution. Below is an exclusive clip from the film, as well as the poster and pics as well. You can preorder the film right here for when it releases on June 18th.

Penitentia Synopsis

In Penitentia, a prestigious job lulls Ale Villacano into the good life, until a pro bono case reawakens his instincts for justice. Caught between his criminal past and his promising future, Ale must decide what kind of lawyer he is really meant to be.

Here is the poster and some stills from the film as well.

Such a personal story must be hard to tell, but you wouldn't know it from how excited Lawing is to get this story out to the world: "For any indie filmmaker, the release date is both magical and terrifying. I'm just happy to finally be able to share this story with a wider audience, to honor my dad and all the people like him fighting the good fight."

Who doesn't love a good legal thriller? Gravitas Ventures has a decent track record of releasing entertaining films, so I am going to give this a shot.

Penitentia will be released to digital services starting on June 18th.

