The Smashing Machine Has A Big Fan, And It Is Christopher Nolan

Dwayne Johnson's performance in The Smashing Machine has at least one fan, and it is director Christopher Nolan.

The Smashing Machine has been a big disappointment at the box office so far, but that is not necessarily because of the quality of the film. Starring Dwayne Johnson as MMA fighter Mark Kerr and Emily Blunt, the film, directed by Benny Safdie, dramatizes Kerr's story. The film presents Johnson in a new light, which people are not accustomed to seeing from the actor. This is Johnson trying his hand at a prestige drama, going for the awards nominations in a way he has never attempted with any other role before. It turns out that he has a big fan of this performance in Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan. In an episode of The Director's Cut, Nolan and Safdie chatted with each other, and he had this to say about Johnson's performance in The Smashing Machine.

The Smashing Machine Is An Interesting Awards Contender Still

"I think it's an incredible performance. I don't think you'll see a better performance this year or most other years." He also heaped praise on Safdie: "Congratulations on the movie. It's a really remarkable and radical piece of work that will be understood more and more over time. I'm very proud to know you."

Mark Kerr is an American former wrestler and mixed martial artist. During his MMA career, he was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion. In 2003, Kerr was the subject of an HBO documentary titled THE SMASHING MACHINE, which detailed his MMA career fighting in Vale Tudo, the UFC, and PRIDE.

The Smashing Machine could still be an awards player. It is clear that people in Hollywood were impressed with Johnson and his performance in the role, and as far as the box office is concerned, it could still be salvaged a bit. If the film does, in fact, get nominations, A24 can re-release it into theaters, and that might be enough to get the general public more interested. It will be a fascinating campaign to watch this awards season.

