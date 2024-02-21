Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jenna Ortega, tim burton

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Star Jenna Ortega Confirms Her Role In Sequel

Jenna Ortega is talking about her role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and has confirmed who she is playing in the sequel.

Article Summary Jenna Ortega confirms playing Lydia Deetz's daughter, Astrid, in Beetlejuice sequel.

Winona Ryder returns with Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, and others joining the cast.

Tim Burton to direct, reinvigorating his 1988 classic with original flair and fresh faces.

Anticipation high as fans await trailer, potential release with Dune: Part Two next week.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega is adding huge star power to the anticipated sequel, and thanks to a new interview with Vanity Fair for their Hollywood issue, we now have confirmation of just who her character is. She will be playing the daughter of Lydia Deetz, played by a returning Winona Ryder. Joining them in the cast will be Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and, of course, Michael Keaton. Directing is Tim Burton, back in the chair to bring back the world from his 1988 mega-hit. Below, Ortega talks a bit about her character, who we also learn is named Astrid.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Is Still A Weird Title

"I don't know how much I'm allowed to say, but I am Lydia Deetz's daughter, so I'll give that away. She's weird, but in a different way and not in the way you'd assume, I would say. The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important. And it's also really strange because it's a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what's gone on in Lydia's life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again."

It also sounds like she might not be as goth as Lydia was in the first Beetlejuice: "I wouldn't say she's bright and sunny at all. She doesn't go to the opposite end of the spectrum, but any kid who becomes a teenager wants to be removed from their parents. I think they instantly just fight whatever it is that their parent loves. So I think it's a little bit of that. I'm not wearing pink and a cheerleader, but I am a little bit against my mom's history or past. We butt heads quite a bit."

Since the poster for the film was revealed a little bit ago, anticipation has gone through the roof for this one. A trailer shouldn't be too far away; I actually thought we would get one with Dune: Part Two next week. There is still time, so fingers crossed that this time next week, we may get our first glimpse.

