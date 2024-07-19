Posted in: Digital, Movies | Tagged: Hush, Mike Flanagan, SHOUT! Studios

Hush Gets New Life On Digital From Shout! Studios August 27th

Fear not horror fans: Mike Flanagan is bringing Hush to Shout! Studios, who will release is digitally for rent and to own on August 27th.

Article Summary Hush, the acclaimed thriller by Mike Flanagan, hits digital via Shout! Studios on Aug 27th.

Previously a Netflix hit, Hush will now be available to rent or own digitally.

Shout! Studios' release teases potential future surprises for fans of the film.

Critically celebrated and Stephen King approved, Hush is a must-see modern horror classic.

Hush is a well-loved home invasion horror film from Mike Flanagan. It was made years ago and lived on Netflix for a while as one of those films you told everyone you knew to watch. Then it disappeared from the service, and since it had no physical release, you couldn't watch it anywhere. That is no more, as Shout! Studios will release the film to digital services to rent or own starting on August 27th. "HUSH is one of the projects that is closest to my heart, and I cannot think of a better home than Shout! I'm so glad that people can finally rent or purchase the film digitally. I've always loved how Shout! Studios champions and treasures their titles, and I also cannot wait for what's to come… fans of HUSH are going to have much to celebrate!" said Flanagan, teasing that maybe Shout is not done with the title.

Hush Is A Modern Classic

HUSH, the chilling home-invasion thriller from prolific creative genius Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep), is set to be unleashed for the first time on Digital on August 27, 2024 by Shout! Studios in collaboration with Flanagan, Intrepid Pictures, and Blumhouse. Loyal fans, horror movie enthusiasts, and movie collectors will relish the digital release of HUSH, available for purchase and/ or rent across major digital entertainment platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

HUSH is a gripping horror thriller that centers on a deaf writer who has retreated into the woods to live a solitary life. She must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears at her window. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, HUSH received critical acclaim following its debut at SXSW in 2016 and its initial launch on a major streaming platform. Stephen King praised the film, saying it was "up there with Halloween, and even more, Wait Until Dark. White knuckle time." Vanity Fair also described it as "a tense, breathless horror film."

I seriously love this movie, and it has been heartbreaking to not be able to watch it. And that tease that they may be releasing it on physical media…I am excited now. If you have not seen this, do yourself a favor on August 27th and buy it. You won't regret it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!