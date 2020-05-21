Bill & Ted 3: Alex Winter Provides Update on Film, Teases Trailer

One of the most anticipated films of 2020 is Bill & Ted Face the Music. While the film slated to hit theaters in August, uncertainty arises with studios delaying releases due to the quarantine. Addressing rumors concerning the film's future or that it could skip theaters and go straight to a home release, star Alex Winter, who plays Bill S. Preston Esq, responded via Twitter to reassure fans. "Hey, thanks for asking," Winter wrote. "Everything is great in BT3 land. The cut is almost done and looks fantastic. Teasers and trailers are ready to go. Like every movie slated for this summer, we had to stop and reorganize due to COVID. Teaser coming in a few weeks, news on release soon!" Filming completed before productions forced to shut down. This means time allotted for editing places the film on schedule. The release could still be delayed even if theaters reopen by then.

Why Bill & Ted Face the Music May Need to Move Release Date

If Bill & Ted Face the Music releases as scheduled on August 21st, it could be in trouble. Two comic book films in Warner Bros and DC's Wonder Woman 1984 set to release the week prior, and Marvel's often delayed The New Mutants releases August 28th. If Orion decides to stick to its original date, it could decimate Face the Music's box office return. Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film features the return of Winter and Keanu Reeves (Ted "Theodore" Logan) as the time-traveling stoners, who face one last adventure as the final hope for the galaxy. The film also stars Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., Kid Cudi, Beck Bennett, Holland Taylor, Kristen Schaal, and Anthony Carrigan.

A visitor from the future tells best friends Bill and Ted that one of their songs can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe.