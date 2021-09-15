Welcome To The Blumhouse: Black As Night

Welcome To The Blumhouse will debut the next run of four films this October on Amazon Prime Video, and the trailers for all four films have been released. The second trailer released is for the film Black As Night, directed by Maritte Lee Go. In this film, we have vampires! This is going to be a more action/horror film, as the Louisiana area deals with a vampire outbreak in an area ravaged by Hurricane Katrina. Warring vampire clans, and a real Monster Squad vibe, this might be the sleeper hit of this run of films. See what I mean with the Black As Night trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Black As Night – Official Trailer | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuXnGbxTxDE)

Black As Night Is Going To Be My Favorite, I Can Already Tell

"A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in Black as Night, an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor. Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city's vulnerable displaced population. When her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the undead, 15-year old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) vows to even the score. Along with three trusted friends, Shawna hatches a bold plan to infiltrate the vampire's mansion in the historic French Quarter, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form. But killing monsters is no easy task, and soon Shawna and her crew find themselves caught in a centuries-old conflict between warring vampire factions, each fighting to claim New Orleans as their permanent home."

This looks to be a pretty unique spin on the vampire genre, and I am here for it. This will be my favorite of this run; I am calling it now. You can watch Welcome To The Blumhouse: Black As Night on Amazon Prime Video on October 1st.