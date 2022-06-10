Duke Nukem Movie in Development from Cobra Kai Creators & Legendary

It should probably come as no surprise that the creative minds behind the Netflix series Cobra Kai are looking to develop another testosterone-filled IP in Duke Nukem. The franchise, which has been adopted across generations of consoles, was one of the most revolutionary first-person shooters of the 1990s. The creators of The Karate Kid sequel series Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, are partnering with Legendary Entertainment, which picked up the film rights of the IP from Gearbox, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin's Creed) of Marla Studios, which specializes in video game adaptations. Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg are producing via their banner, Counterbalance Entertainment. The first game was released in 1991 by Apogee Software; now 3D Realms was originally a 2D platformer along with its 1993 sequel Duke Nukem II. The franchise shifted to a first-person shooter with Duke Nukem 3D in 1996. The title's success solidified the game format for further sequels and spinoff generation over $1 billion in sales across all major platforms in the PC and video game console market. Gearbox acquired 3D Realms in 2011 with Duke Nukem Forever.

The games focus on the title character, a walking '80s action cliché spouting catchphrases and risqué themes battling an alien invasion in a dystopian setting. Duke travels through various settings from the city, moon bases, space station, strip clubs, and movie sets as he tears his way to the Cycloid Emperor. There were several attempts by Hollywood from various indie studios and Paramount to get an adaptation, but all failed or stalled. The Paramount adaptation was slated to star John Cena. Gearbox has another IP that's further along in Lionsgate's Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth and featuring an all-star cast that includes Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart slated for later in 2022. Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg wrapped filming their fifth season of Cobra Kai, which is slated for release on September 9th.