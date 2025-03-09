Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: black bag

Black Bag: Focus Features Has Released 3 Clips

Focus Features has released three new clips from director Steven Soderbergh's new film Black Bag. It will be released in theaters on March 14th.

After ending 2024 on an excellent note with Nosferatu, Focus Features had a bit of a stumble out of the gate for 2025. Last Breath came and went so fast that there is a decent chance no one even realized that the film was released. Black Bag might be a different animal. The review embargo came down last week, and things are trending very positively so far, which is excellent. This is Steven Soderbergh; you can usually count on him for a good time at the movies when he turns up with a screenplay by David Koepp, who is coming back for movie round two in June for Jurassic World Rebirth. It also features an absolutely stacked cast, with Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender as the leads. In an attempt to take away any worry that someone might not like this film and doesn't want to risk their money, Focus has released three different clips from the film, which gives us a pretty good idea of what we're in for.

Black Bag: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: From Director Steven Soderbergh, Black Bag is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his beloved wife Kathryn. When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country.

Black Bag, directed by Steven Soderbergh, stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan. It will be released on March 14, 2025.

