Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Letitia Wright's Injury Shuts Down Set

The latest round of Marvel movie release date delays is making a little more sense today. Back in August, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright sustained an on-set injury. Since then, the production has been working around her injury to the best of their ability. At the time, they said that the injury wouldn't affect production, so when Marvel delayed all of their movies again last month, people were a little confused. The thing is, it's not always easy to shift the release dates of these movies, and the order is getting more and more specific as the shows get involved, and the universe becomes even more interconnected. That delay makes sense now as The Hollywood Reporter is saying that production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be suspended so Wright can recover from her injury, and they will "reconfigure the shoot to get things back on track for an early 2022 restart." The shutdown is expected to start later this month over the Thanksgiving weekend, and productions don't usually run through the holiday seasons, so it makes sense that they are just packing it in until 2022.

"Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022," a representative for Wright said a statement to THR. "Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever moved from July 2022 to November 2022 last month, so they should be okay if everything goes well when the production restarts in 2022. However, it wouldn't be that surprising if this movie got delayed again. The expectations for this movie are probably higher than any other solo Marvel movie that is in production. There is a high bar to try and cross with this sequel, and the last thing anyone would want to do is rush.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne. It will be released on November 11, 2022.