Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – New BTS Featurette Focuses on Namor

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand as they bring in more and more characters from the rich history of the comic book to the big screen. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we see a character that has been hinted about since Iron Man 2 and has been in the comics since 1939; Namor, the Sub-Mariner. Of course, we aren't getting a direct page-to-screen translation because the state of the Marvel Universe on the big screen is very different from the comics. So even those familiar with the character might not know exactly what to expect going into this adaption. Marvel has shared a new behind-the-scenes featurette that teases what we can expect from Namor in this movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.