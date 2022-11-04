Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – New TV Spot Teases The Lost Protector

We are a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the many TV spots and short promos continue to come. As we've said, this is where minor spoilers could be dropped, so if you can wait a week, you should wait a week to watch this stuff. This one doesn't seem to spoil much of anything, but it teases one aspect of what Wakanda is dealing with.

It appears that the plot of the movie isn't just Namor coming in and doing his thing. It also appears that everyone thinks that Wakanda is vulnerable without a Black Panther to protect it. This country has avoided European colonialism by shutting itself off from the world but recently revealed what it could do. The moment the world sees weakness in them, they look like they will take advantage of it. Not exactly subtle in the messaging.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.