"Black Widow" to November, "Mulan" to July, "Artemis Fowl" to Disney+

The shuffling of release dates for the 2020 movie season continues and this time it comes from Disney. According to Deadline, they have decided to shift a couple of major movies in terms of release dates for the rest of this year. The first one that is a bit surprising is that Disney is not moving the release date of Pixar's Soul from its June 19th release date. Perhaps Onward did better than expected on VOD and they feel like they can roll the dice, maybe they are just waiting to see if movie theaters will be open by then.

Mulan is now taking Jungle Cruise's July 24th release date as they move Jungle Cruise a full year to July 30, 2021. That isn't that surprising since Mulan is ready to go and Jungle Cruise is likely close to being completed and the delay on any remaining post-production work will be minimal. We also have some 20th Century movies getting shifted as Ryan Reynolds Free Guy moves from July 3rd to December 11th with the only big studio release of West Side Story and The Last Duel keeping their respective December 18th and December 25th (limited) release dates. Wes Anderson's new movie from Searchlight The Fresh Dispatch movies from July 24th to October 16th. Indiana Jones 5 has been delayed yet again from July 9, 2021, to July 29, 2022.

Marvel had to delay Black Widow and it looks like they are going to do exactly what many thought they would do and just shift everything down a release date. Black Widow takes the Eternals November 6th release date and everything moves down one release date.

Eternals moves to Feb. 12, 2021 (Shang-Chi's old date); Shang-Chi moves to May 7, 2021 (Doctor Strange 2's old date); Doctor Strange 2 moves to Nov. 5, 2021 (Thor: Love and Thunder's old date), Thor: Love And Thunder moves to Feb. 18, 2022 which was a spot for an untitled Marvel pic. Black Panther 2 remains on May 8, 2022 and Captain Marvel 2 is now set for July 8, 2022, which Disney already RSVPed for an untitled live action pic.

This is the right decision for Marvel because it means no one is going to feel rushed when it comes to their pre-production schedules. It's also nice to see Captain Marvel 2 finally get an official date.

However, the big thing announced is that Artemis Fowl, which was set to open on May 29th, is now going straight to Disney+. This is a movie that has been in development hell for years and already got delayed almost a full year from 2019 to 2020. The big thing is the budget which is around $125 million. That is a pretty big budget for a movie going straight to streaming but after A Wrinkle in Time and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms both underperformed and the fact that a lot of fans are calling, well, fowl at the changes they have made from the source material perhaps Disney just thinks the movie won't do well.

In terms of movies that don't have release dates still, we have Searchlight's The Personal History of David Copperfield and Antlers, and 20th's Woman in the Window, and The New Mutants but people are expecting some sort of announcement soon.