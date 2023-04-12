Blade: Mia Goth Is Reportedly Set To Join The Cast In An Unknown Role A new report says that X and Pearl star Mia Goth is set to join the cast of Marvel's Blade in an unknown role. The film has a release date of September 6, 2024.

Blade has had some behind-the-scenes issues, which meant that the film had some problems getting off the ground. They have a star with Mahershala Ali, Yann Demange directing, and a script by Michael Starrbury. However, it sounds like anything that was going on has been fixed, and Kevin Feige is ready to hit the ground running. Since it has a September 6, 2024, release date, they have to. They are about to start production, and Feige said that "it's going well. Our director Yann [Demange], is down in Atlanta right now. Cameras roll in, like, the next ten weeks or so." That was back in February, and things have been quiet since then. However, we're coming up on the production start date, so it makes sense that we're starting to get some casting reports, and the one coming out of Deadline is pretty sweet. Sources are saying that Mia Goth, who has become something of an indie horror queen in the last year or so thanks to her amazing performances in X and Pearl, is reportedly set to join the cast in an unknown role. That would be a major get for Marvel since Goth seems mere moments away from being a full-blown movie star.

Will Blade Be R-Rated? Does It Even Matter?

Details about the production are being kept under wraps for now. Still, one thing that people have been incredibly annoying about is whether or not this movie is going to be R-rated. While it isn't confirmed whether or not the film will be R-rated, a report from November 2022 does say that they want the movie to be "dark and gritty in tone, falling on the edgier side of Marvel fare and maybe even find common shading with the fondly-remembered Blade movies made in the early 2000s by New Line." That sounds like they are leaning into the R-rating, but a friendly reminder that an R-rating isn't needed for the movie to be good. You can get away with quite a lot in a PG-13 if you go about it the right way.