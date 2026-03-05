Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, arrow video, blu-ray, Synapse Films

Blu-ray On My Mind: Release News, And Silent Night Deadly Night

This week's Blu-ray news column includes many cult classics announced for Blu-ray, and a review of the new Silent Night, Deadly Night release!

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unerathing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News

-Severin Films has detailed their 4K Blu-ray release of cult classic Voices From Beyond (1991). Here is the full list of what is on the release, coming on May 26.

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Original English and Italian audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

Trailer

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

Original English and Italian audio tracks, with optional English SDH and English subtitles

About Death – Audio Interview With Lucio Fulci

Beyond The Living – Interview With Actor Pascal Persiano

A House For The Dead – Interview With Set Designer Antonello Geleng

Like A Father – Interview With Prop Master Vincenzo Luzzi

Lucio's Last Wave – Interview With Stephen Thrower, Author Of Beyond Terror: The Films Of Lucio Fulci

Trailer

DISC THREE – CD

The original motion picture soundtrack is presented on a CD

-Also on May 26 is when A24 will release If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (2025) on Blu-ray.

-Vinegar Syndrome has announced their offerings for March, including Massacre (1989), Office Killer (1997), and Forgotten Gialli: Volume Nine (1991-1993).

-Warner Bros will release Gone With The Wind (1939) on 4K Blu-ray in the fall.

–Arrow Video has revealed its line-up for May, and it includes Blue Thunder (1983), G.I. Samurai (1979), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), Nightbreed (1990), Mona Lisa (1986), and The Dollars Trilogy (1964-2017). I cannot wait to see what they have in store for Nightbreed. I have held off on buying that for so long, and this may be the release that gets me to do it.

-The excellent documentary Hammer: Heroes, Legends, and Monsters (2025) will come to Blu-ray on May 11. Any film fan owes it to themselves to watch this.

–Mel Gibson film The Patriot (2000) is getting a 4K Steelbook release on June 9. Say what you want about Gibson, this movie rocks.

-April 28 will see the release of Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice (2025) on 4K Blu-ray.

-Finally, cult classic Frankenhooker (1990) gets the 4K Blu-ray it deserves from Synapse.

Blu-ray Reviews

Cineverse sent over the new 4K Blu-ray edition of the latest remake of Silent Night, Deadly Night from last winter, and it was a ton of fun. I am a big Rohan Campbell fan, and yes, that includes his role in Halloween Ends. When he was announced for this film, it made me way more interested. It is still a bit of a mess, but the gore is sure to satisfy horror fans, and Campbell is worth watching. The disc itself is weirdly missing HDR, so it looks pretty good, but nowhere near how good it could have been. I feel like that may have been on purpose, though. The audio came through my system with great clarity; all of the gushes of blood and flesh being stabbed actually made me a little queasy at one point. So visceral and lifelike. Eww. Pick this one up; it is a worthy remake. Thanks again to Cineverse for sending it over.

Pick Ups

Only one this week. I know: I have been slacking. Money has been a bit tight, but I could not pass up Peter Jackson's criminally underrated remake of King Kong when I found it at a local used disc shop for only $6. Coming off LOTR, I was so pumped for this, as the original was one of my favorite films when I was a kid. I saw this four times in the theater, and I loved it. If, for some reason, you have avoided this all these years, seek it out.

