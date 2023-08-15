Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: blue beetle, dc, film, Warner Bros

Blue Beetle Actor Explains His Character's Unique Perspective

Ahead of its theatrical release this weekend, Blue Beetle star Raoul Max Trujillo is detailing his character's origin story.

We're getting extremely close to the launch of DC's Blue Beetle, which in many ways, acts as a soft entry into the new state of DC after a lot of reevaluating – and that means new heroes, new villains, and new stories, leaving us with immense hope for the upcoming superhero flick.

Now, before its release this coming weekend, one of the film's actors is diving into his character's motivations and background that will set the tone for his own story arc.

Adding Humanity to a Blue Beetle Villain

During an interview with Screen Rant, potential Blue Beetle villain Raoul Max Trujillo delved into his character by explaining, "I think what I brought to it with the help of [our director] is a humanity to him that we see lurking at the beginning. It's subtle, and it's nuanced, but it's there behind his eyes, behind every command given to him. You see something going on, and you're not quite sure what it is. As the film goes on, his humanity is completely revealed. And with that revelation comes the exposure of, 'Wow, he was just a victim in all of this, just like anybody is.' I mean, we can do a whole psychological exploration of serial killers and all that stuff, and what makes them that, and always there is that injured child. That child that's been traumatized somehow."

Trujillo later adds, "But I think most importantly, it's just the focusing on not only his humanity but also the fact that he's indigenous and comes from indigenous Mayan people in Guatemala, which is mentioned at one point by Victoria Kord. That's what makes it hugely different from any of the other Carapax's that have only been read about, but no one's seen them yet."

The cast of the DC film includes Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez. The film also stars Belissa Escobedo, and Harvey Guillén.

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18, 2023.

