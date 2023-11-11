Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: blue beetle, dc, dc studios, warner bros discovery

Blue Beetle Will Make Its Debut On Max Next Week

Blue Beetle got a bit lost at the box office this summer, but the best DC film of the year so far will debut on Max next week, so no more excuses for not checking it out.

Article Summary Blue Beetle, the year's best DC film [so far], hits Max on Nov 17th after a weak box office.

Underperformance linked to marketing issues and DC's shaky track record in 2023.

Warner Bros. Discovery may not hold box office results against the film's potential.

Stream it with a Max subscription, finding possibly renewed success online.

Of the three released DC movies so far this year, Blue Beetle was by far the best one, and it's also the one that underperformed the worst at the box office. There were a lot of factors that likely went into that, including fallout from Barbenheimer, lack of faith that DC could pull anything off after that fumbled the ball twice this year alone, people not knowing the character, and strikes making it so people who didn't know the character couldn't learn about it through promotional material. The movie was still pretty good, and it does sound like there are a few functional brain cells left at Warner Bros. Discovery and the rumors are they aren't holding the box office against the film too badly. It's been out on digital since the end of September, but no one can blame anyone for not wanting to spend money on a movie they haven't seen or don't know anything about. Now, people can check out Blue Beetle; all they need is their existing Max subscription. According to Deadline, Blue Beetle is set to make its debut on the streaming service on November 17th. Maybe the film will find a second wind online. Plenty of other movies have managed to pull that off, and the better of the three released [so far] DC movies won't get lost in how badly The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods did.

Blue Beetle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Only in Theaters, August 18th, From Warner Bros. Pictures, comes the feature film Blue Beetle, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") are Adriana Barraza ("Rambo: Last Blood," "Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C.," the "Predator" films), Bruna Marquezine ("Maldivas," "God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo (the "Sicario" films, "Mayans M.C."), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Monarch," "Dead Man Walking"), and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "Hocus Pocus 2") and Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows"). Soto ("Charm City Kings," "The Farm") directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala"), based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers. A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, Blue Beetle, soared into theaters only internationally beginning August 2023 and in North America August 18th, 2023. It was distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

