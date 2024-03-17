Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: amc, blumhouse, insidious

Blumhouse & AMC Team-Up For A Week Of Special Screenings

Blumhouse and AMC are teaming up for a Halfway To Halloween screening series later on this month for a week of thrills and chills.

Blumhouse and AMC are teaming up for a series of screenings from March 29th to April 2nd. Six classic Blumhouse films will play for one night only on those days, which they have dubbed the Halfway To Halloween festival. Each screening will include giveaways, sneak peeks at upcoming films, and special messages from those involved in the movie. The main event is the screening of the first Insidious film, celebrating its 13th anniversary this year. Tickets for these special showings will be just $8; you can buy tickets here. The complete list of films and their screening dates are below.

Blumhouse Takes Over AMC

Friday, March 29 – Split

Saturday, March 30 – The Purge

Sunday, March 31 – Ouija: Origin of Evil

Monday, April 1 – Insidious (13th anniversary of the movie's opening)

Tuesday, April 2 – The Invisible Man

"We wanted to celebrate local communities of horror fans throughout the country with a fun, affordable, and slightly evil night at the movies. We're grateful to our partners at AMC for helping us bring this idea to life," said Jason Blum, Founder and CEO of Blumhouse. "Blumhouse films terrify and delight horror fans. We are excited to bring these favorites back to the big screen," said Elizabeth Frank, EVP of Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer AMC Theatres.

The full list of cities includes: Atlanta (GA), Baltimore (MD), Boston (MA), Charlotte (NC), Chattanooga (TN), Chicago (IL), Cincinnati (OH), Columbus (OH), Dallas (TX), Denver (CO), Detroit (MI), Harlingen (TX), Hartford (CT), Houston (TX), Indianapolis (IN), Jacksonville (FL), Kansas City (MO), Las Vegas (NV), Los Angeles (CA), Miami (FL), Minneapolis (MN), Mobile (AL), New Haven (CT), New Orleans (LA), New York (NY), Norfolk (VA), Orlando (FL), Philadelphia (PA), Phoenix (AZ), Pittsburgh (PA), Rockford (IL), San Diego (CA), San Francisco (CA), Seattle (WA), Spokane (WA), Tallahassee (FL), Tampa (FL), Tucson (AZ), Tulsa (OK), Washington, D.C., Wichita (KS).

No Cleveland, boo. Hopefully, these screenings do better than Blumhouse's two newest films have done in theaters so far in 2024.

