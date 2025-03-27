Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddys 2

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Has Something Coming Next Week

We may finally be getting news about the big Five Nights At Freddy's sequel next week after Jason Blum teased it on social media.

Article Summary Jason Blum teases exciting news for Five Nights At Freddy's 2 next week on social media.

FNAF 2 film hits theaters December 5th, 2025, aiming for the holiday box office glory.

First movie grossed $290 million worldwide; sequel set to be another big hit.

No details on cast or director, but anticipation is high for the sequel's reveal.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 has something coming next week, teased by Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum on his X account late last night. The release date and poster for the anticipated sequel were revealed at the Blumhouse panel at NYCC in October. The film will be released in theaters on December 5th, 2025. Yes, Freddy and his friends will take over the holiday box office this time, which is a big show of confidence from Universal and Blumhouse. Smart money would have been on them, putting it in October like the first one, which made over $290 million worldwide, including a huge opening weekend of $80 million domestically. I liked that first film, and I am curious about what the second one will be about. The first poster for the film was also shown, which you can see below.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Will Be Huge No Matter When It Opens

"Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy's to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through. Jim Henson's Creature Shop will create the film's iconic animatronic characters. Five Nights at Freddy's is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. The film's executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production in association with Striker Entertainment."

For a film that is releasing in nine months, we know absolutely nothing about it. No cast has been confirmed; no director has been confirmed. Nothing. That seems to be changing next week, and fans can hardly wait. For now, though, we only know that the film will be in theaters on December 5th.

