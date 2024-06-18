Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, I Saw The TV Glow, justice smith

I Saw The TV Glow: A24 Film Is Now Available Digitally

A24 spring film I Saw The TV Glow is now available to watch at home on digital services. The acclaimed film is a perfect late night watch.

Starring Justice Smith and directed by Jane Schoenbrun.

Featured at Sundance Film Festival with critical admiration.

Has potential to become a cult classic among A24 films.

I Saw The TV Glow came out to critical acclaim in the spring, and as of now, you can watch the film at home digitally. Directed by Jane Schoenbrun, it stars Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Fred Durst, Helena Howard, and Danielle Deadwyler. It may not have had the type of breakout I had thought from when the trailer was released, but it should have a really strong presence and run as a digital film. It will at least be one of the best A24 films of the year. If you haven't seen it, check out the trailer below.

I Saw The TV Glow Synopsis

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen's view of reality begins to crack. The film was at this year's Sundance Film Festival and won raves coming out of it, ending up on many writers' must-see lists after the festival. The film is produced by A24 and Emma Sone's Fruit Tree banner, along with Dave McCary and Ali Herting. Sarah Winshall with Smudge Films and Sam Intili also produce.

I Saw The TV Glow also has Fred Durst in it, and that can only be a good thing, right? In all seriousness, this is at worst going to be this year's A24 cult film, playing at midnight release for all time. Imagine the all-day festival you could have with this, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Lamb, and Talk To Me? Man, you may never sleep again. Why hasn't some theater already tried to just program A24 film's all day long? I would go to it, and I guarantee it wouldn't be available anywhere near me.

You can watch I Saw The TV Glow at home now.

