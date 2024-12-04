Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddys 2

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Didn't Have As Many Scripts As Part One

It sounds like they didn't have as much trouble breaking the story for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 as they did for the first film.

Article Summary Five Nights At Freddy's 2 releases on December 5, 2025, set to dominate the holiday box office.

The sequel faced fewer script revisions, with just four or five drafts compared to the original's 14.

"Toy Freddy" on the first poster hints at potential new locations and characters.

Filming is expected to start by spring, with hopes of Emma Tammi and Josh Hutcherson returning.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 is still in pre-production, but that is not stopping little tidbits about the highly anticipated sequel from leaking out. The film will be released in theaters on December 5th, 2025. Yes, Freddy and his friends will take over the holiday box office this time, which is a big show of confidence from Universal and Blumhouse. The first one made over $290 million worldwide, including a huge opening weekend of $80 million domestically. I liked that first film, and I am curious about what the second one will be about. In a new chat with Den of Geek, Jason Blum hints that breaking the story for this one might not have been as hard as that first film.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Should Start Filming Soon

"We worked very hard on the script for this movie," Blum says. "We didn't have as many drafts of the script of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 as we did on [the first movie]. On that, we had about 14 different versions; on this, we had about four or five different versions."

That first poster, revealed at NYCC this past October, gave us some clues into what we can expect from Five Nights At Freddy's 2 as well, as the version of Freddy in the poster is "Toy Freddy." Now, I personally do not know what that means, besides that my daughter was very excited about it, teased me about another location where the film could take place, and that this is her favorite version of the character. I would imagine that they will be heading in front of cameras by the spring, so we will then find out exactly who is behind and in front of the camera for this one. Many are hoping we get the return of director Emma Tammi and star Josh Hutcherson from the first one.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 will be released in theaters on December 5th, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!