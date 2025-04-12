Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, Halfway to Halloween

Blumhouse Bringing M3GAN, MA, And Annabelle Back To Theaters

Blumhouse will bring M3GAN, MA, and Annabelle back to theaters for special Halfway To Halloween screenings in a couple of weeks.

Blumhouse is holding its annual Halfway To Halloween event in theaters for three straight weekends. Starting April 30, fans can watch three of their classics on the big screen: M3GAN, MA, and Annabelle. To make the M3GAN screening that much more enticing, they are teaming up with Meta to bring the second-screen experience Movie Mate to the proceedings. Fans can interact with the M3GAN chatbot and watch behind-the-scenes clips, trivia, and more while they watch. "The question we always ask ourselves is why can't every day be Halloween? So Halfway to Halloween brings us one step closer, and I couldn't be happier that this year we are going nationwide," said Jason Blum, Founder and CEO of Blumhouse. "In that same spirit of trying new things, we're excited to give M3GAN fans an all-new experience in theaters from the team from Meta."

Blumhouse Gets Us Pumped For M3GAN 2.0

Blumhouse is bringing an unholy trinity – M3GAN, Annabelle, and MA – back to theaters nationwide, for one night only over three consecutive weeks, to headline its annual Halfway to Halloween Film Festival. The fest is even bigger and better this year, expanding nationwide for its second year. The festival, part of Blumhouse's 15th anniversary year, kicks off Friday, April 30 with M3GAN back on the big screen – but with a killer new tech twist: Blumhouse is teaming with Meta to bring to life Meta's second screen experience, Movie Mate™ for the first time in theaters across the country. As fans interact with the M3GAN chat bot in theaters, they will receive never-before-seen content, trivia and behind the scenes info on the film in real time. It's the perfect time to get reacquainted before Universal Pictures' M3GAN 2.0, from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, arrives in theaters June 27. Audiences can see their favorite Blumhouse and Atomic Monster films back in theaters, and the festival will also include sneak peeks, exclusive recorded messages from directors and talent from the films, and surprise special appearances in select markets. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 9 at 9AM PT for the following films:

Wednesday, April 30 – M3GAN

Wednesday, May 7 – Annabelle

Wednesday, May 14 – MA

I do wish Blumhouse was doing Annabelle: Creation instead, because that is infinitely better than the original film. But oh well, this is basically an event to get people hyped for the return of M3GAN. They do a good job with these screenings every year and make them worth the fans time, so go, and have a great time.

