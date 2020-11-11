Spawn Reboot Update: Taking A Long Time To Get The Story Right

Spawn fans are salivating for any morsel of information on the big reboot that has been teased for years now. Todd McFarlane drops little nuggets here and there, but anything concrete has been really hard to come by. That may be because they are still in the early stages of development on the reboot. In a new interview with Inverse, Blumhouse head Jason Blum gave a quick update on where Spawn's big return to theaters stands. The answer may not be of much comfort to those who have been waiting so long, as it sounds like we are nowhere close.

Spawn Fans Have To Keep Being Patient

"It's gonna be very different; it's gonna be very edgy. What excited me about it is that Spawn is kind of the last great unexploited comic. So that seemed like an amazing opportunity. It's taken longer than I hoped it would have to get the story right, but we're still working on it."

So that tells me that they don't even have a working script yet. McFarlane himself has stated on multiple occasions that he wants a new Spawn film to be R-rated, and he has a finished script for the film sitting there. It sounds like Blumhouse has stuck that in a drawer and is rolling up their sleeves themselves to get some real movement on the project. At one point, Jamie Foxx was attached to star, as was Jeremy Renner as Twitch. Who knows if that is still the case either. After three years of moving ever so slowly, and with Spawn hotter right now than he has been in quite some time, Blumhouse would be wise to kick this into another gear. This would be their first dive into the superhero world, and I think I speak for most when I say that we are all curious about what a Blumhouse superhero film will look like.