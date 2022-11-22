Bruce Almighty Writers Talk Scrapped Brucifer Sequel

In 2003, we were given the quirky comedy film Bruce Almighty, starring Jim Carrey and Jennifer Anniston, where Carrey's character obtained the powers of god (or a god-like entity), which of course, had to be used for comedic entertainment and purposes.

At the time of the film's release, it garnered mixed reviews but mustered over $400 million at the box office and became a pop culture staple of early '00s films. Then came Evan Almighty… which kind of did its own thing. Let's just put it that way! While a sequel is essentially off the table, we did recently learn more about a proposed sequel that would have seen both Carrey and Anniston reprising their roles for one more time. The subject matter? Carrey is the devil, obviously.

In a new interview with SyFy Wire, screenwriters Steve Koren and Mark O'Keefe discussed a proposed film and revealed a few fun details that could have gone into one interesting follow-up. Koren initially divulges, "His [Carrey's] manager and him wanted to do Brucifer. We went in and pitched it, but it never quite worked out because it was later on … It would have been another giant movie, and I don't think they wanted to do it. It just didn't work out for some reason, but a lot of people loved it, including Jim. You tend to lose your faith when the world seems unfair, and that's what got him."

Why Brucifer Didn't Pan Out

As far as why this idea didn't go any further, Koren went on to add, "It came from a serious place, but we were gonna write it in a very friendly way. We certainly didn't want to depress people. So I think that scared [the studio] a little bit, but to Jim's credit, he totally understood that we were going to make a big comedy and thought everybody would connect with it. I remember when we pitched it, he was laughing his ass off. Because we had her come back as Jennifer Aniston. He said, 'No, she has to look like a zombie first, and then we'll make her beautiful again.' We thought that was brilliant."

Would you have liked the idea of a Brucifer sequel to Bruce Almighty?