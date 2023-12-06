Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: bruce campbell, evil dead, evil dead rise, film, horror

Bruce Campbell is Excited About the Future of the Evil Dead Franchise

Evil Dead legend Bruce Campbell recently confirmed that he already knows what's to come for the popular horror franchise.

Article Summary Bruce Campbell teases more Evil Dead, respecting filmmakers' visions.

Evil Dead Rise's success paves path for fresh franchise takes.

Director Lee Cronin hints at an expanded Evil Dead universe.

Potential for new stories with the reveal of three significant books.

After Evil Dead Rise helped revitalize the horror-comedy hybrid franchise (with more horror than comedy), many fans became excited to see where the story would end up next. Would we get a sequel? Something entirely new? Anything is on the table with Evil Dead. But as it turns out, the man who's often recognized as the face of the franchise is now suggesting that we have a lot to look forward to.

One Evil Dead Icon Already Knows What's Coming Next

While talking to ComicBook about future plans for the Evil Dead Franchise (after the success of Evil Dead Rise), Evil Dead actor-turned-producer Bruce Campbell told the publication, "We let the filmmakers decide. [Sam Raimi] puts it on their plate. Fede Álvarez wanted to do a straight version because the original Evil Dead is sort of melodramatic. [Evil Dead Rise director] Lee Cronin his background is drama. I don't think he wanted any winking at the camera. And we don't ever try to put these guys beyond their comfort zone. I would like to see another Evil Dead 2-type movie. We've got a couple more in the pipeline, and it would be nice to jolly it up a little bit, but we try to respect the filmmakers. If they're better at doing a straight horror, that's okay."

When previously speaking about the prospect of more movies in the franchise, Cronin also noted, "I think one of the things I've maybe done with Evil Dead Rise, though, as well is open it up further, potentially, to other voices to come in." He then explained, "I think I broke the universe open a little wider than maybe it's been before, and I think there's a lot of potential there, especially now clarifying that existence of three books. That's not just a fun moment in Army of Darkness; it's actually part of the lore; it's now part of the mythos and starts to broaden the canon as such."

Maybe we'll be getting more about these books, or maybe we'll get something else entirely! However, with an unpredictable film series like this one, it's almost pointless even to attempt to guess what's in store.

