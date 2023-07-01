Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: evil dead, evil dead rise, film, horror, lee cronin, Warner Bros

Lee Cronin Discusses What Might Come Next for the Evil Dead Franchise

With three books at play, Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin is excited to see what the horror franchise does in the near future.

Evil Dead Rise managed to appease the majority of its cult following, appropriately reflected by its box office numbers, Rotten Tomatoes score, and audience approval rating. As expected, the film's overall ability to generate new characters and new viewers has naturally led to conversations about the future of Evil Dead, with at least three official avenues to explore (via the original film, the 2013 standalone film, and Evil Dead Rise).

Now, the director of Evil Dead Rise is opening up about how the franchise has plenty of paths to choose from and if he's planning on being a part of what's next.

Plenty of Potential Storylines to Explore Across Future Evil Dead Films

During a recent interview, Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin discussed the new film's success and the idea of diving back into the lore, telling Screen Rant, "I think we are right now enjoying the success of this movie. I think it's important that you don't just absolutely try and rinse something out immediately. It's something that's always been under discussion because there's fun to that; as we were talking and developing the movie, Rob Tapert, who would have been on set when I was shooting, we'd often talk about some different ideas in terms of what can actually take place. I think one of the things I've maybe done with Evil Dead Rise, though, as well is open it up further, potentially, to other voices to come in."

Cronin went on to address the new opportunities to explore courtesy of the three established books, adding, "I think I broke the universe open a little wider than maybe it's been before, and I think there's a lot of potential there, especially now clarifying that existence of three books. That's not just a fun moment in Army of Darkness; it's actually part of the lore; it's now part of the mythos and starts to broaden the canon as such. So, yeah, I'm a huge fan of it, they're entertaining, terrifying, and challenging movies to make, and as a filmmaker, you want to be challenged. So, there's definitely thoughts and ideas that that are circling, and things that we've discussed, and in terms of when and how that happens, that's up to the film gods."

Evil Dead Rise is currently available to stream on Max.

