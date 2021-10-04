Candyman Drops On 4K Blu-ray On November 16th

Candyman will terrorize your 4K Blu-ray collection this winter. The much-delayed quasi-sequel to the 90's horror classic will come to 4k on November 16th. This one is directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele, and it has held up pretty well at the box office since opening over the summer. Reviews were mixed, and upon further reflection, it was just okay, though an essential film in the genre for sure. Curiously, this release has, well, zero special features on the disc. At least nothing announced as of yet. There was no shortage of mini-docs and featurettes released by Universal in the weeks leading up to its release, so hopefully, that changes. You can see the cover for Candyman below.

Candyman

"This November, Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's older sibling probably told you about at a sleepover: Candyman. Rising filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) directs this contemporary incarnation of the cult classic. For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO's Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials."

Here's hoping some of those featurettes make it onto this release. It would be a shame if they did not. Candyman will release on 4K Blu-ray on November 16th.