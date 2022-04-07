Candyman Getting A 4K Release Form Shout Factory On May 24th
Candyman, the original 1992 classic starring Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen, is getting a new 4K Blu-ray release from Scream Factory on May 24th. There will be a giant amount of content on the disc, highlighted by a new interview with Vanessa Williams and Tony Todd. The new transfer will feature a Dolby Atmos track and a new transfer to enjoy both in 4K and on the regular Blu-ray. Below, you will find the cover for the release and the giant, full list of special features.
The Candyman Features List Is Huge
DISC 1 – UHD – Both Cuts:
- NEW 4K transfer from the original negative, supervised and approve by writer/director Bernard Rose and director of photography Anthony B. Richmond (Theatrical Cut) by Arrow Video
- NEW 4K UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both cuts of the film, the US R-rated version and the unrated version featuring alternate, more graphic footage, presented via seamless branching
- NEW Dolby Atmos track
- Audio commentary with writer/director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd (Theatrical Cut)
- Audio commentary with authors/film historians Stephen Jones and Kim Newman (Theatrical Cut)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC 2 – Blu-Ray – Theatrical Cut:
- NEW Dolby Atmos track
- Audio commentary with writer/director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd
- Audio commentary with authors/film historians Stephen Jones and Kim Newman
- Audio Commentary with Bernard Rose, author Clive Barker, producer Alan Poul and actors Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen, and Kasi Lemmons
- Audio Commentary with Bernard Rose, from The Movie Crypt Podcast hosted by filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch
- Sweets to the Sweet: The Candyman Mythos featuring interviews with Bernard Rose, producer Alan Poul, executive producer Clive Barker, actors Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, and Kasi Lemmons
- Clive Barker: Raising Hell – an interview with author/artist/filmmaker Clive Barker
- The Heart of CANDYMAN – an interview with actor Tony Todd
- Bernard Rose's Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Still Gallery
- Screenplay (BD-Rom)
DISC 3 – Blu-Ray – Unrated Cut:
- NEW Dolby Atmos track
- NEW Looking Back in the Mirror – an interview with actress Vanessa Williams
- Be My Victim – an interview with Tony Todd
- It Was Always You, Helen – an interview with actress Virginia Madsen
- Reflection in the Mirror – an interview with actress Kasi Lemmons
- A Kid in Candyman – an interview with actor DeJuan Guy
- The Writing on the Wall: The Production Design of Candyman – an interview with production designer Jane Ann Stewart
- Forbidden Flesh: The Makeup FX of Candyman – including interviews with special makeup effects artists Bob Keen, Gary J. Tunnicliffe, and Mark Coulier
- A Story to Tell: Clive Barker's "The Forbidden" – writer Douglas E. Winter on Clive Barker's seminal Books of Blood and Candyman's source story, "The Forbidden."
- Urban Legend: Unwrapping Candyman – a critical analysis of the film with writers Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes