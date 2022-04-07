Candyman Getting A 4K Release Form Shout Factory On May 24th

Candyman, the original 1992 classic starring Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen, is getting a new 4K Blu-ray release from Scream Factory on May 24th. There will be a giant amount of content on the disc, highlighted by a new interview with Vanessa Williams and Tony Todd. The new transfer will feature a Dolby Atmos track and a new transfer to enjoy both in 4K and on the regular Blu-ray. Below, you will find the cover for the release and the giant, full list of special features.

The Candyman Features List Is Huge

DISC 1 – UHD – Both Cuts:

NEW 4K transfer from the original negative, supervised and approve by writer/director Bernard Rose and director of photography Anthony B. Richmond (Theatrical Cut) by Arrow Video

NEW 4K UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both cuts of the film, the US R-rated version and the unrated version featuring alternate, more graphic footage, presented via seamless branching

NEW Dolby Atmos track

Audio commentary with writer/director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd (Theatrical Cut)

Audio commentary with authors/film historians Stephen Jones and Kim Newman (Theatrical Cut)

Theatrical Trailer

DISC 2 – Blu-Ray – Theatrical Cut:

NEW Dolby Atmos track

Audio commentary with writer/director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd

Audio commentary with authors/film historians Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Audio Commentary with Bernard Rose, author Clive Barker, producer Alan Poul and actors Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen, and Kasi Lemmons

Audio Commentary with Bernard Rose, from The Movie Crypt Podcast hosted by filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch

Sweets to the Sweet: The Candyman Mythos featuring interviews with Bernard Rose, producer Alan Poul, executive producer Clive Barker, actors Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, and Kasi Lemmons

Clive Barker: Raising Hell – an interview with author/artist/filmmaker Clive Barker

The Heart of CANDYMAN – an interview with actor Tony Todd

Bernard Rose's Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery

Screenplay (BD-Rom)

DISC 3 – Blu-Ray – Unrated Cut:

NEW Dolby Atmos track

NEW Looking Back in the Mirror – an interview with actress Vanessa Williams

Be My Victim – an interview with Tony Todd

It Was Always You, Helen – an interview with actress Virginia Madsen

Reflection in the Mirror – an interview with actress Kasi Lemmons

A Kid in Candyman – an interview with actor DeJuan Guy

The Writing on the Wall: The Production Design of Candyman – an interview with production designer Jane Ann Stewart

Forbidden Flesh: The Makeup FX of Candyman – including interviews with special makeup effects artists Bob Keen, Gary J. Tunnicliffe, and Mark Coulier

A Story to Tell: Clive Barker's "The Forbidden" – writer Douglas E. Winter on Clive Barker's seminal Books of Blood and Candyman's source story, "The Forbidden."

Urban Legend: Unwrapping Candyman – a critical analysis of the film with writers Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes