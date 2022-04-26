DC Showcase: 4 New Images from Kamandi, The Last Boy on Earth!

Warner Bros. Animation has revealed four new images from DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery, this time featuring one of Jack Kirby's most beloved characters Kamandi, The Last Boy on Earth!. Kirby homage meets Saturday morning nostalgia in this short directed by Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) from a script written by Paul Giacoppo (Young Justice, Star Wars: Resistance). Kamandi, The Last Boy on Earth! was initially released as a bonus feature on Justice Society: World War II in Spring 2021. Jack Kirby's beloved DC comic creation features the last civilized teenage boy on a post-apocalyptic Earth ruled by talking animals. In this short, Kamandi and his friends, Prince Tuftan of the Tiger Kingdom, and humanoid mutant Ben Boxer are kidnapped by a gorilla cult dedicated to finding the reincarnation of their god, The Mighty One. Golgan, the cult's leader, puts Kamandi's team through a series of deadly tests to find out if any of them know the secret of The Mighty One.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery also includes the shorts Blue Beetle, The Losers, and the title subject Constantine: The House of Mystery and will be available everywhere on Blu-ray and in 4K on Digital starting May 3, 2022.

Bringing Kirby's distinctive style to full-fledged animated life is no easy task, but as you can see the folks down at Warner Bros. Animation have risen to the challenge. Dig the new images below.

After skillfully subduing the beast, Kamandi goes on the attack atop Klik-Klak in Kamandi, The Last Boy on Earth!. Cameron Monaghan (Gotham, Shameless) provides the voice of Kamandi.

Ape clan leader Golgan puts Kamandi and his pals through a battery of physical tests as he attempts to ascertain who will be most fit to find the cult's departed god, The Mighty One. Goldan is voiced by Steve Blum (Star Wars: Rebels, Cowboy Bebop).

Kamandi is relieved to discover another familiar face – humanoid mutant Ben Boxer – as he and Tuftan attempt to find an escape from the clutches of the ape clan. Monaghan voices Kamandi, Tuftan is voiced by Blum, and Armen Taylor (Justice Society: World War II) provides the voice of Ben Boxer.

Kamandi and a few of the humanoid rats get snapped up in a netting trap set by the ape clan in Kamandi, The Last Boy on Earth!

DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery, R-rated (for "Some Bloody Violence"), makes its public debut as the anchor for this dynamic shorts compilation everywhere on Blu-ray and in 4K on Digital starting May 3, 2022.