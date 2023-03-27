Captain America: New World Order Bringing Back Liv Tyler Liv Tyler is coming back the the MCU to play Betty Ross once again. She will appear in next year's Captain America: New World Order.

Captain America: New World Order is bringing back Liv Tyler to play Betty Ross. The actress first played the role in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, and will return to the role for the film set to open on May 3rd, 2024. Betty is, of course, the love interest of Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo now, but in 2008 it was Edward Norton. Her father, General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt Ross," was played in that Hulk film and other MCU films by William Hurt, who has sadly passed away. He will now be played by Harrison Ford, and given the character's history in the comics, if we get a Red Hulk Harrison Ford in any way, it will be the most amazing thing Marvel Studios has ever given us. Deadline had the Tyler news.

Captain America: New World Order Has A Certain Prestige

This is, of course, the first solo outing for Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, following the events of Endgame and The Falcon and The Winer Soldier Disney+ TV show. Also in the confirmed cast so far for the film are Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, and Shira Haas. The plot is under lock and key of course. Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) is directing the film from a script by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, who worked on the Falcon/Winter Soldier show as well.

I do love how the MCU keeps bringing back these characters that stretch back to their beginnings. Who can believe that it has been 15 years since that Hulk film? My god, that makes me feel so old. No word on how big a role Tyler will play in this Captain America film, but with the Hulk possibilities that exist with the other characters in the film, it may be a bit more substantial than most think.