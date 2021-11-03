Cult Classic The Brave Little Toaster Production Cel Hits Auction

The Brave Little Toaster may not have the clout of other 1980s and 1990s animated films. It may not be spoken in the same breath as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, or The Lion King. However, I don't think that's necessarily because of the film itself, but rather because this film was an underdog that is being compared to the works of a giant corporation. What The Brave Little Toaster, the 1987 film directed by Jerry Rees did, was tell an underdog story about underdogs: a group of household appliances and a blanket that have bonded to a young boy who played with them like toys. This film and its characters have lived in the hearts of those who watched it as children, and I'm sure many of them are passing this cult classic down to their own children. Now, you can bid to own a The Brave Little Toaster production cel featuring the heart of the film, Blanky.

The Brave Little Toaster Production Cel, Color Model Drawing, and Animation Drawing Group of 3 (Hyperion Pictures, 1987).

In this emotional image, Blanky looks sadly at the photograph of his "Young Master," Rob McGroarty, which has just shattered on the floor. This original, hand-painted production cel depicts a key moment in the beginning of the film The Brave Little Toaster which can be seen at about the 12:32 mark. This fantastic 12 field production cel is paired with its corresponding animation drawing, as well as a Color Model for this scene, both created with graphite and blue pencil on 12 field animation paper. Color Models include notes to cel painters that let them know what colors should go where on the final painted cel. Blanky measures a substantial 6" x 5" on this cel. The cel is marked in its bottom right corner with B64, as is the animation drawing. The Color Model is marked in its lower right corner with B65. The cell is in Very Good condition, with very little edge wear and handling, slight yellowing due to age, some minor debris, and very slight edge curling. The two drawings are in Good condition, with edge wear, handling, and a small smudge of paint on the animation drawing.

Fans of this underrated, animated cult classic can head over to Heritage Auctions right now to place their bid. Best of luck to all of those aiming to add this adorable The Brave Little Toaster hand-painted production cel to their collection. You may just be able to immortalize a piece of your childhood with this item.