Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: david fincher, film, rooney mara, the girl with the dragon tattoo

David Fincher Reflects on The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Experience

David Fincher is offering his current stance on the 2011 film, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and explained its filming requirements.

In 2011, the world was graced with the highly underestimated film The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, adapting a popular book into a live-action, R-rated film directed by David Fincher with stars Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig.

At the time, the ambitious and grisly crime film managed to earn more than $200 million during its theatrical run; however, due to investments that exceeded $90 million, it proved that the film wasn't nearly popular enough with mainstream audiences to earn itself a franchise. Thankfully, the talented director is very aware that there's still plenty for him to be proud of.

David Fincher Shares His Sentiments About The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Film

When speaking to EW during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, Fincher notes, "We did it the way that we could. And when people said it cost too much for what the return on investment was, I said, 'Okay, swing and a miss.' … I thought it would be interesting to see if you took this piece of material that has millions of people excited and you did it within an inch of its life — could it support the kind of money that it would take to do it? … We had pledged early on that we wanted to make a movie that was not embarrassing to its Swedish heritage. They said, 'Well, can you shoot it in Atlanta?' I was like, 'Well, no. Atlanta for Sweden? I don't know.' We wanted it to be true to its essence. You shoot in Sweden; you're shooting for eight or nine-hour days if you're lucky. And so the movie took 140 days to shoot. I was proud of it. I thought we did what we set out to do."

Did you enjoy Fincher's bold adaptation of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, or was it not exactly the book-to-film story that you were anticipating? Let us know in the comment section below!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!