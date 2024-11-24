Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: chad michael murray, disney, film, Freakier Friday, freaky friday

Chad Michael Murray Shares His Thoughts on Freakier Friday

Chad Michael Murray reflects on Freakier Friday while praising Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan's highly anticipated return.

After more than two decades, it's hard to believe that we're getting a sequel to the 2003 Disney comedy film Freaky Friday, but it's actually happening. In fact, the film (which already wrapped production) is even poised for a theatrical return, proving that the studio has faith in its potential to entertain audiences once more.

Now, during an interview with Elle, Freakier Friday star Chad Michael Murray recently shared his experience in returning for the sequel, telling the publication, "It's such a nostalgia kick. It felt like no time had passed, even though we all had lives in the 23 years from set to set. I do have a pretty meaty monologue that was nowhere in the actual script, and I hope it turns out to be epic." He then notes, "[Jamie Lee Curtis] is just first-class all around. I obviously embrace that relationship, and I'm so grateful to her." As for Lohan's return? The actor explains, "She freaking crushes it in the movie—just wait."

Freakier Friday Cast and Plot Details

Curtis and Lohan are both returning to their original roles alongside Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao, all from the first entry. New cast additions include names like Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Manny Jacinto (The Acolyte), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), and Sophia Hammons (Under Wraps).

The film's current plot summary: A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Disney's upcoming film Freakier Friday is coming to theaters on August 8, 2025.

