Bones And All Sinks Its Teeth In And Never Lets Go {Review}

Bones And All is so much more than that cannibal film with Timothee Chalamet. A moving look at belonging and that feeling of invulnerability you feel when you are young, Luca Guadagnino directs the hell out of this film, and Chalamet, Taylor Russell, and Mark Rylance all turn in fantastic performances. One of the most memorable films of the year and one that will stay with you long after you have left the theater.

Bones And All Will Haunt You

Maren (Russell) is a young girl living with her father while she attends high school and gets invited to a sleepover with friends. While there and talking with the other girls, Maren all of a sudden attempts to eat one of the girl's fingers. We learn that she is a cannibal when her father abandons her; through a cassette tape, he leaves her. She decides to go find her mother and try to get some answers. While traveling, she meets others like her, including the terrifying Sully (Rylance) and then Lee (Chalamet). Maren and Lee bond instantly, and he decides to drive her to her mother. After their encounter, Lee and Maren settle into as normal an existence as they can in Michigan until the past comes back to haunt them.

Walking into the theater, it is best if you have no idea what you are in for. That first scene of Maren eating her friend's finger is incredibly jarring and gory, and it only worsens from there. To Guadagnino's credit, he never shies away from any of it, but after that initial shock, you become so engrossed in the story that the gore is not bothersome anymore. Set in the '80s, Bones And All is one of the best shot films of 2022. Arseni Khachaturan, the cinematographer of the film, helps set up some of the best-looking shots in film this year, especially as the duo heads out west. That last shot of the film is almost too perfect.

But the standout part of Bones and All is in the performances. Chalamet and Russell are spectacular. Russell goes through a real journey right before our eyes, growing into herself, falling to pieces, and picking them back up again. Chalamet has one of the most magnetic personalities in film today, and the way he draws you in is hypnotizing. The destination for these two cannot help but be heartbreaking, but what a ride they take us on. Mark Rylance gives such a ferociously delightful turn as Sully, horrifying and interesting. He should get a bunch of supporting looks come awards season.

Bones and All sneaks up on you, shocks you, and stays with you in all the ways great drama should. Don't let the central premise throw you or keep you away; this is a great film and one of the year's best.

