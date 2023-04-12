Charlie Day Makes Directorial Debut With Fool's Paradise Charlie Day has directed his first film Fool's Paradise which will be released only in theaters on May 12th. Watch the trailer now.

Charlie Day has written and directed his first film, as the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star has released the trailer for Fool's Paradise. Starring Day, Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, Jason Bateman, Common, Jillian Bell, Ray Liotta, and John Malkovich, the film looks like a hoot. When an unlucky publicist that notices a recently released mental patient bears a striking resemblance to a hard-to-deal-with actor and turns him into a mega-star, this is also one of the final performances of Ray Liotta. You can check out the trailer for the film below.

Fool's Paradise Synopsis

"A satirical comedy about a down-on-his-luck publicist who gets his lucky break when he discovers a man recently released from a mental health facility looks just like a method actor who refuses to leave his trailer. With the help of a powerful producer, the publicist helps the man become a huge star, even marrying his beautiful leading lady. Their adventures lead them to cross paths with drunken costars, irreverent unhoused action heroes, unpredictable directors, super-agent, and power-mad moguls. Fame and fortune are not all they're cracked up to be, and the two men must fight their way back to the things that matter the most."

"Written and directed by Charlie Day in his directorial debut, the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor stars alongside an all-star comedy cast. Featuring one of the final screen performances of Ray Liotta, the cast includes Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale, Oscar® winner Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, Jason Bateman, Common, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, Jimmi Simpson, and John Malkovich. The film is produced by John Rickard ("Peacemaker" Rampage), along with Tim Zajaros and Christopher Lemole (The Peanut Butter Falcon, Mudbound), Alex Saks (Red Rocket, The Florida Project), and Rick Dugdale (Zero Contact). The executive producers are Kirk Michael Fellows, Rob Gough, Manu Gargi, and Bob Shapiro."