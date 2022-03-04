Check Out the IMAX Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer

We're just over two months away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropping in theaters. The marketing for the movie isn't quite in full swing yet, but it is starting to pick up as the release date inches ever closer. The full trailer drew many people in, and people have been taking it apart piece by piece ever since. This will probably be one of those movies where you end up needing a high-quality home release to see all of the things hiding in the margins. In the case of people really looking for things hiding in dark corners, they'll want to see this movie in IMAX. IMAX released a new version of the most recent trailer and talked about how "Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Filmed for IMAX and features IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio for the entirety of the film. Experience 26% more picture beginning to end, only in IMAX." The IMAX ratios are the things that can hide some details. For example, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, people thought a guy in the police station was Matt Murdock, but once the IMAX ratio was released, we saw that it wasn't because we could see the guy's face. Marvel movies are always fun to see in IMAX, and it's going to be fun to see how a talent like Sam Raimi takes advantage of it.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.