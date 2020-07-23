Poster Debuts For Lili Reinhart Amazon Film Chemical Hearts

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is starring for Amazon Studios in a new thriller titled Chemical Hearts. The film is based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland. Richard Tanne is directing from his own script. Producers are Page Fifty-Four's Alex Saks (The Florida Project, Book Club) and Tanne, and the film is executive produced by Jamin O'Brien (Eighth Grade) and Reinhart, in her first executive producer role. The film will debut on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on August 21st. Besides Riverdale's Reinhart, the film stars Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Pena, and C.J. Hoff. The poster for the film was released today, which can be found below.

Chemical Hearts Synopsis

"Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he's been hoping for just hasn't happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart), and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is."

After breaking out in last years hit Hustlers, Reinhart is looking to continue the success of the Riverdale kids outside of the show. KJ Apa found box office success before the shutdowns with I Still Believe, Camila Mendes just had a successful launch of her Netflix original Dangerous Lies, and Cole Sprouse has several projects in the works. Hollywood has taken notice of these young actors, and someday we may just look at Riverdale as featuring one of the biggest name casts of all-time. Chemical Hearts debuts on Amazon Prime Video on August 21st.