Chris Evans Nearing a Deal to Return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It seems that someone might not be quite done with the shield just yet. Chris Evans was one of those casting additions that no one thought would work as well as it did back when everyone thought that Captain America was going to fail in territories that weren't the United States. He was mostly known for a bunch of goofy comedy films, the previous Fantastic Four movies, and some underrated science fiction gems like Push and Sunshine. In the end, the casting worked out better than anyone could have expected as Evans seemed to have on the entire persona of Steve Rogers and really understood how important the role was. Steve gave up the shield in Avengers: Endgame after he got to live a life with Peggy Carter and returned old. That seemed to be the end of Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Now it seems like that might not be the case. According to Deadline, Evans is nearing a deal to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some way. It's being reported that "insiders say it's headed in that direction for Evans to return as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film." The sources went on to compare it to another role that another of Evans founding Avengers members took on, saying "it's unlikely to be a new Captain America installment and more likely to be like what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3, appearing in films like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming." Marvel, at the time of writing, has no comment.

This would be a big movie for Marvel, and it would be fascinating to see if they bring back Steve as an old man or if they find a way to keep him young again. This isn't confirmed, but the fact that Evans is even open to a new deal seems promising to me.