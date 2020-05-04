Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Extraction Success On Netflix

Chris Hemsworth has his first huge post-Avengers hit with Extraction, the action thriller that has taken over Netflix. The film has been number one on the streaming service on and off for a week, and the actor confirmed on an Instagram post thanking the fans that it is the biggest launch for a Netflix original film ever. Not bad for first-time director Sam Hargrave. This is Chris Hemsworth's first taste of real success outside the MCU, besides Snow White and the Huntsman, and we won't count that since he was just part of an ensemble. No, Extraction was his film to carry and carry it he did.

Chris Hemsworth: Action Star

"Hey, what's up, guys? Hope you're doing well," Hemsworth began in his video. "Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction. You made it the number one film on the planet right now. It looks like it's gonna be Netflix's biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing. We are blown away by the response and the support, so on behalf of myself, the Russo brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so, so much. We love you, guys. It's been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels, and all sorts of things and all I can say is 'who knows' but with this kind of support, it's something I'd be pretty stoked to jump back into. I love you guys; you're the best. Be well. Stay safe. Cheers."

There could be franchise potential with Extraction, but I think this could be a springboard into more action films. One thing missing these days is an old school ass-kicker, not John Wick or the characters from the Fast franchise, but a star like Chris Hemsworth that can kick ass and take names like Stallone and the like did in the 80's. Dwayne Johnson can do it too, tough guys who can carry a small or big-budget action film to success.