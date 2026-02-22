Posted in: Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, chris hemsworth, marvel, Marvel Studios, thor

Chris Hemsworth Reveals That Other Thor Stories Are Being Considered

Chris Hemsworth reveals that he's spoken to Kevin Feige about where Thor's story could go after his upcoming Avengers run.

Article Summary Chris Hemsworth reveals ongoing talks with Marvel about new directions for Thor after Avengers appearances.

Thor is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, showing the character's continued importance in the MCU.

Hemsworth teases bold, unique changes ahead, promising fans new sides to Thor in upcoming stories.

Marvel is keeping future Thor storylines secret, signaling more surprises after Avengers: Secret Wars.

After a brief stretch of quiet, Thor is officially lined up for Avengers: Doomsday, putting Chris Hemsworth back at the center of Marvel's next major crossover event. It also signals a larger reunion moment, with familiar MCU faces returning as the studio builds toward a two-film arc that continues in Avengers: Secret Wars. But what stands out most is the way Hemsworth is already suggesting this as a steppingstone for the character rather than a finale, hinting that Avengers is not meant to be Thor's last chapter.

Chris Hemsworth Says He's Talked to Kevin Feige About Thor's Next Story

On the Smartless podcast, he specifically said he had been talking with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about where the character could go next, implying that Thor's story is far from over post-Avengers. He explains, "I was talking to Kevin Feige about it, and he said it's cool because the audience now expects dramatic turns with the character." He added, "Whatever we do next, we've got some ideas to do something pretty unique again and hopefully be [different]."

That kind of tease matters because Thor is one of the few remaining cornerstones who has already survived multiple eras of the franchise. Even as the MCU has introduced new teams and new leads, Thor remains useful as both a crowd-pleasing icon and a character Marvel can reshape when a new phase needs a jolt. And fortunately, Hemsworth's comments acknowledge that Marvel sees value in keeping that flexibility alive after Avengers: Secret Wars.

As of now, Marvel is still keeping the actual plot of Avengers: Doomsday closely guarded, but we do know that it is already positioned as a multiverse-scale event that builds on the instability of realities colliding, and Doctor Doom is being emphasized as the key villain presence driving the next escalation (also teased at the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps). The cast list here also reinforces how ambitious this next chapter is setting itself up to be, with Marvel's own teaser rollout confirming a lineup that spans multiple corners of the franchise, including Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Tom Hiddleston, and a full Fantastic Four quartet with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss Bachrach. It also pulls in legacy X-Men faces like Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, and Channing Tatum.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars dated for December 17, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!