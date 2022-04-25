CinemaCon 2022: Are You There God? It's Me Margaret Poster Debuts

CinemaCon kicked off this morning officially, and our own Kaitlyn Booth is there bringin us first looks at posters and such for a bunch of upcoming films. One of the big fall films will be Are You There God? It's Me Margaret, the big screen adaptation of the famous Judy Blume book. It will star Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Kathy Bates. The first poster for the film is on display at the show, and we got a great shot of it that you can see down below.

CinemaCon Presentations Start Tonight

Kaitlyn will start her liveblog coverage of CinemaCon tonight with the Sony presentation, and I am sure they are ready to take their victory lap after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted. Hopefully someone is there to just scream out "Morbius!" to take them down a peg or two. Keep it locked here all week for coverage.