CinemaCon 2022: The State of the Industry and NEON Liveblog

Last August, the movie theater industry descended on a very, very warm Las Vegas four months later than the usual time that CinemaCon usually happens. A convention hosted by the National Association for Thearter Owners, this con allows for studios to show off what movies they are going to be bringing to the big screen this year and the trade show shows off all of the new forms of seats to candy to everything else for the theater owners of the world. Last year, there was a lot of talk about the fact that theaters needed to confront the streaming problem a lot sooner than anyone thought they were going to have to. Less than a year later, it looks like things have been turning around, even if they aren't back to where they were. We here at Bleeding Cool like to liveblog the presentations, and today, we are liveblogging the State of the Industry and NEON panel.

So the State of the Industry is always an interesting panel to see and even more so now that we are coming out of COVID-19. The theater industry had to grapple with the idea of the streaming question when they were very much not prepared to have that conversation. They were very optimistic during the conversation last year, so it will be interesting to see how they sound this time around. We also get to see the slate from NEON, and they always bring some of the most interesting movies of the year. We really don't know what NEON is going to show, but last year, we got to see some footage from Spencer last year and some of Titane, which not enough of you went to go see. Check out our liveblog of the presentation, and we'll try to respond to any questions you might have.